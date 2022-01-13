                                                 
Victor hockey knocks off West Genesee 5-3 in a statement win

The Blue Devils protect home ice with a convincing win over West Genesee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle between two teams ranked in the top ten in state according to the New York State Writers Association, Victor outlasts West Genesee 5-3. The Wildcats came into the contest ranked 2nd while the Blue Devils were ranked 6th.

Just 90 seconds into the game, Jack Mellen scored for West Genesee to put the Wildcats on the board first. Less than 30 seconds later, Colin McNamara scored off a rebound to tie things up at 1.

In the second period, Drew McCandless scored from the point to put Victor on top 2-1. Later in the second, off a pass from Michael Peluso, McNamara scored again to increase the Blue Devils lead to 3-1.

With the Wildcats on a two man advantage, Jeremy Keyes found William Schneid for the goal with three minutes left in the second. Less than 90 seconds later, Ryan Considine scored a power play goal to make it a 3-3 game heading into the third.

Early in the third, Simon Kowal scored what would be the game winner to make it a 4-3 game. Charlie Romeis scored an open netter late in the period.

Victor advanced to 10-0-1 on the season and will face Greece on Tuesday, January 18th in their next game.

