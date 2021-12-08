Victor hockey gets convincing win over Hilton

Four different Blue Devils score as Victor takes down Hilton 4-2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After trading goals early, the Blue Devils pulled away to defeat Hilton 4-2.

Seven minutes into the first period, Victor’s Michael Peluso scored an unassisted goal to put the Blue Devils on the board first 1-0. Less than 20 seconds later, Jackzin Flagg would score off the rebound to tie the game up at one.

Later in the first, Aidan Cox-Bagley scored off his own rebound to put the Blue Devils ahead 2-1 going into the second period. Late into the second period, Colin McNamara scored to extend the lead to 3-1.

Victor goalie Max Pitts earned his first career win in goal for the Blue Devils.

Victor moves to 2-0 on the season and will take on McQuaid this Friday, December 10th.