Victor girls win battle of unbeatens against Penfield

Victor girls volleyball may have fended off their toughest test of the regular season Thursday night, though they will have to take that test again.

The Blue Devils rallied after Penfield took the opening set 25-18 to sweep the next three and win a battle of unbeaten teams at Victor.

Victor won the final three sets 25-16, 25-22 and 25-14, improving to 9-0. They are the only remaining unbeaten team left in Class AA.

Penfield’s first loss of the season drops the Patriots to 7-1.

The two teams will meet again October 19th at Penfield.