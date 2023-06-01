Girls Lacrosse

Class B: Victor 8, Irondequoit 7 (4 OT)

Eighth-grader Allie Pisano was the hero for the Blue Devils as her goal in the fourth overtime gave Victor their second straight sectional title.

Irondequoit, seeking their first sectional title since 1996, started the game red-hot. The Eagles led 5-1 at the half thanks to a swarming defense and were in front 7-2 with just under 16 minutes remaining in the game. Maeve Brennan powered the offense with four goals.

However, the defending state champs fought back. Victor scored four goals in the next ten minutes, three by Devin Livingston, to make it 7-6. The final goal of the comeback was harder to come by. Still trailing with ten seconds left, Livingston had the ball knocked out of her stick but scooped up the ground ball. She then found Libby Boland in front who tied up the game with 5.2 seconds left on the clock.

Victor controlled each of the overtime periods, but Emma Francis kept her team alive with save after save. In the fourth overtime, she met her match.

Pisano earned a free-position shot and the eighth-grader delivered in grand fashion, ripping home the winner.

“We knew that we had to have grit and we couldn’t do it without each other so we came together and we stayed calm through all of it and we got it done,” said Pisano of the comeback.

“It may have been the last goal but we couldn’t have done it without the team,” she added. “My team gave me confidence. They told me that I could do it and they believed in me. That helped me.”

Victor will take on Clarence from Section VI in the Far West Regionals. The game will take place at Clarence High School, the pre-determined site of the regionals, on Saturday, June 3rd at 11:00 a.m.

Irondequoit’s season ends with an 11-8 record and their first championship game appearance since 2012.

Class C: Honeoye Falls-Lima 15, Palmyra-Macedon 6

Clare Ruff and Shaye Angelo each had four goals as the Cougars won their eleventh sectional title in a row.

Honeoye Falls-Lima led 6-3 early in the second half before scoring four of the next five goals to pull comfortably in front for good.

Camryn Trybuskiewicz and Taylor Blythe both netted two goals for HF-L. Reagan Diehl and Teagan Hudak led the way for the Red Raiders (14-5) with two goals each.

HF-L will take on Lake Shore from Section VI on Saturday, June 3rd at 1 p.m. in the Far West Regionals. The game will be played at Clarence High School.

Boys Lacrosse

Class B: Victor 16, Spencerport 6

Leading just 5-4 at the half, Thomas Gravino led a furious attack for the Blue Devils in the second half to secure their first sectional title since 2019.

Gravino netted seven goals in the game, four coming in the decisive third quarter where they outscored the Rangers 6-0. The fourth quarter brought similar dominance, as they won the frame 5-2.

Jack Herendeen scored three goals and had one assist for the Blue Devils, while Sam Gotham had two goals and three assists.

Jayden Rodriquez led the Spencerport attack with two goals and two assists. The Rangers (13-6) were playing in their first-ever sectional title game.

Victor will advance to the Far West Regionals where they will take on Lancaster from Section VI. The game will be played at St. John Fisher University on Saturday, June 3rd at 12:30 p.m.

Class D: Penn Yan 11, Aquinas 6

Penn Yan scored seven of the game’s first eight goals on their way to yet another sectional championship with an 11-6 win over Aquinas in the Class D final from St. John Fisher Wednesday night.

It’s the 12th consecutive title for the Mustangs and the 24th in the last 25 seasons where a champion has been crowned. Penn Yan now has 27 bricks in boys lacrosse overall.

Caden Dixon led the Mustangs with three goals. Teagan (1 goal, 3 assists) and Braden (2 goals, 2 assists) Fingar each had four-point nights. Bryant VanHousen and Tukker Fisher added two goals apiece.

Penn Yan blew open a 3-1 game at halftime with four goals in the first six minutes of the second half. Another four-goal run in the fourth quarter put the game away.

Drew Eddy and Noah Olbrich led AQ with two goals and an assist each. Aquinas finished their season at 13-5.

Penn Yan is now 12-7 and moves on to Saturday’s state quarterfinal matchup with the Section VI champion in Class D. The Buffalo vs. Rochester clash is set to faceoff at 5pm right back at St. John Fisher.