Victor girls volleyball remains hot

Victor stays undefeated as they take down Churchville-Chili

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC)  The Victor Blue Devils girls volleyball team stayed unbeaten as they defeated Churchville-Chili in straight sets.

The Blue Devils got off to a fast start, winning the first set 25-12. In the second set, the Blue Devils kept the momentum going as they cruised through to a 25-12 win.

In the third and final set, the Saints tried to rally but it was too little too late as Victor won again 25-15.

The reigning AA sectional champs Victor Blue Devils move to 8-0. Churchville-Chili dropped to 6-3 on the year.

