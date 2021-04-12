Victor girls volleyball knocks off undefeated Penfield

The Blue Devils celebrate their victory over Penfield in straight sets. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — In late March, Penfield handed Victor their first loss of the season with a tight three-set victory.

On Monday, the Blue Devils returned the favor knocking off the previously undefeated Patriots in straight sets.

Victor came out strong, winning the first set 25-14.

The second set was a tighter battle, and Victor pulled out to a 23-20 lead. Penfield responded and went in front 25-24. But the Blue Devils won the final three points of the set to win 27-25.

The third set was a similar story. After it was tied 13-13, neither team had a lead by more than two points. After letting a 23-21 lead slip to 23 all, Victor won the final two points to complete the sweep.

Both teams have an 11-1 record and could very well meet for a rubber match somewhere in the Class AA playoffs.