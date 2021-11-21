Victor girls volleyball defeats Massapequa to win Class AA state championship

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Victor girls volleyball defeated undefeated Massapequa in four sets to win the Class AA NYSPHSAA state championship. The state title is the Blue Devils’ first since 2009 and fourth in program history.

After trailing 12-8 in the first set, Victor rallied to win the first set 25-22. In the second set, Emma Werkmeister stole the show with six straight aces to extend the Blue Devils lead to 18-11.

“Our studs need to be studs,” Victor head girls volleyball coach, Matt Glover said. “At that point in time I remember looking at Emma and saying it’s time for a stud to be a stud right now. She just took over the match as far as serving went.”

Massapequa did not go down without a fight taking the third set 25-15.

In the fourth set, Victor jumped out in front and never looked back dominating 25-15.

A state title is something that has eluded that Victor girls volleyball team in recent history. They lost to Long Beach in the state final in 2018 and came up short in sectionals in 2019.

Last spring, they became sectional champs but weren’t able to go any further because of COVID. This season was one last chance for the 12 seniors to become state champs.

“It’s amazing to have all of us just come together as seniors and really end our career on the highest note possible,” senior outside hitter Alex McKenzie said. “We wanted to extend our season for as long as possible because for a lot of us it’s our last time playing. Also, a lot of us it’s our last time playing together. So to end the season with a win is amazing and it meant that much more to all of us.”

The theme of the season for the Blue Devils was unfinished business. They wanted to finish what they sought out to get three years ago.

“We said we’ve yet to win a state championship,” Werkmeister said. “So we have to do it. This is the last year to do it for the seniors. So that was our unfinished business and we did it.”

Werkmeister, a UConn commit, was named tournament and recorded 31 kills and seven digs in the state championship match. McKenzie was selected to the all-tournament team and collected 11 kills and six digs.

Emily Willow had 50 assists and was also named to the all-tournament team.