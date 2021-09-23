Victor girls volleyball continue their dominance

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) The reigning Class AA champs Victor Blue Devils remained undefeated after defeating Webster Schroeder in straight sets.

The Blue Devils started off strong as they won the first set 25-19 behind the strong play of Emma Werkmeister. In the second set, it was more of the same as Victor got out to early lead to win 25-14.

In the third and final set, Victor proved to be too much to handle as they won 25-14 again.

The Blue Devils sweep and stay perfect to move to 6-0 on the year. Webster Schroeder drops to 0-4.

