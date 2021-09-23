Victor girls volleyball continue their dominance

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The reigning Class AA champs Victor Blue Devils remained undefeated after defeating Webster Schroeder in straight sets.

The Blue Devils started off strong as they won the first set 25-19 behind the strong play of Emma Werkmeister. In the second set, it was more of the same as Victor got out to early lead to win 25-14.

In the third and final set, Victor proved to be too much to handle as they won 25-14 again.

The Blue Devils sweep and stay perfect to move to 6-0 on the year. Webster Schroeder drops to 0-4.