Victor girls volleyball advances to the state final four, Churchville-Chili comes up short

Class AA Far West Regionals: Victor 3, Frontier 0

Top-ranked Frontier swept Frontier in the Far West Regionals to advance to the state final four.

After trailing in the first set 19-17, Helen Qian and Alex McKenzie turned it up a notch to come back and take the set 26-24.

They would take care of business in the second set 25-23. At one point in the third set, the Blue Devils trailed 20-17. However, behind the serving of Keira Donnelly, Victor would rally to win the third set 25-21.

Class A Far West Regionals: Niagara-Wheatfield 3, Churchville-Chili 1

The Saints fought to the very end, but the undefeated Falcons proved to be too much as they topped Churchville-Chili 3-1 to advance to the Class A final four.

Churchville-Chili lost two tough sets to start, dropping each 25-22. The Saints responded with a 25-21 win to force a fourth set. But Niagara-Wheatfield had too much firepower, winning 25-21.