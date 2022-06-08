VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Last year, the Blue Devils had to stand on the other side of the field as Canandaigua celebrated a sectional championship. Last week, the Blue Devils returned the favor, in no small part due to that moment.

“We had a lot of six a.m.’s and that’s what just drove us every day,” said senior forward Eva Pronti. “We want a sectional win, we want to beat Canandaigua, coming off that loss it was just a great deal of motivation.”

That mindset not only gave them their first sectional title since their three-peat ended in 2016, but the number two ranking in the entire country. While they don’t focus on their status too much, they have to admit it’s something special.

“I mean it’s pretty cool,” said Bruno with a smile. “It kind of just shows that we’re all working together and it is rewarding at times but I think honestly our biggest goal this year is states.”

The Blue Devils are 19-1 this season, their only loss a 10-9 slip-up to Darien, the fifth-ranked team in the country.

As the team heads to the state semifinals, head coach Niki Frunzi credits their maturity allowing them to overcome the target on their backs and continue to grind.

“I know if there was ever a day I gave off that they questioned why,” Frunzi said. “They’re always, ‘oh can’t we just do a half-hour at least.’ They want to be on the field and it’s awesome.”

Pronti, a Duke commit, is the quarterback of the offense, to the tune of 136 points this season. That’s 42 more than anyone else in Section Five, and 35 more than the total goals her team has allowed all season long.

“She’s a really talented player, amazing at feeding, she makes sure everybody gets a touch on the field and when it’s not there she can do it herself which is amazing,” said senior midfielder Olivia Bruno.

Despite all the success the Blue Devils have had over recent years, they are still searching for their first state title. Bruno said it would mean everything for them to bring home that elusive championship, something she’s been dreaming about since she was a little girl.