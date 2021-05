Victor 16, Fairport 5

Tied at 1 early in the first half, the Blue Devils scored the next six goals to take care of business against Fairport.

The Blue Devils were up 8-2 at the half and netted another 8 in the second half.

Victor moves to 9-2 and will clash with 10-1 Pittsford on Tuesday night. Fairport falls to 5-3 and will host Hilton on Tuesday.