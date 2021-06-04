Victor girls lacrosse peaking entering postseason

Blue Devils proving its not just the boys team you have to take notice of

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The name Victor itself invokes winning. Victor lacrosse takes it to a whole other level.

But while the boys team’s prowess is known throughout the state and beyond, the girls are proving this year that it’s not just about the guys.

“We’re all so excited obviously since we had this year off in quarantine,” said junior goalie Kennedy Schottland. “And we’re all ready to kick some butt.”

The Blue Devils approach the playoffs with a 13-1 record, which includes a 12-2 beatdown of Class A powerhouse Pittsford.

“We just had this mentality that we’re not letting anyone else beat us this year so we really came out stronger than ever and played our game,” said senior attack Kylie Gelabert.

Gelabert and junior Eva Pronti form the most dynamic scoring duo in Section V. The Cornell-bound Gelabert has 46 goals and 39 assists on the season. Pronti, heading to Duke, has 67 assists to go with 32 goals. Both are in the top five for points in the section.

“Pronti does a really nice job. She can thread a needle with her passes,” said head coach Niki Frunzi. “Kylie is always moving off-ball. Super speedy, magnet in her stick and she finishes with beautiful shots.”

With the boys team winning six-straight sectional titles, the girls say there’s plenty of motivation to join them on top and show just what they’re capable of.

“The two teams have an amazing bond with one another. They both equally attend games and they motivate each other for sure and inspire one another to do better every day,” said Frunzi. “Maybe there’s a little competition in there to do the same but I think it’s all positive so it’s great.”

“This is our year to live up to it so if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it,” said Gelabert. “Hopefully, we both end up on top, that’s the goal. I think if we both can do it, I know we can do it.”

“I feel like we see their success and we want that too and I think this is our year to possibly have that success,” said Pronti. “I’m really excited to see what we can do.”

The Blue Devils seek their first sectional title since 2016 and will face a tough challenge from Canandaigua. The Braves are 14-2 on the season, have only one Section V loss this season, and beat the Blue Devils 8-7 early in the season.

To say Victor is motivated would be an understatement.

“I think bringing home the block would make everyone’s life basically,” Schottland said with a laugh.

The Section V lacrosse playoffs start on Monday.