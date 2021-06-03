Victor girls lacrosse gets convincing win in Section V finale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blue Devils wasted no time taking care of business against Our Lady of Mercy, storming past the Monarchs for a 21-8 win.

Kylie Gelabert led Victor with a dominating performance, scoring six goals and tallying 6 assists.

The Blue Devils led 13-6 at the half and outscored Mercy 8-2 in the second half for the victory.

Victor moves to 13-1 on the season and will cap off their regular season against Corning on Saturday. Mercy concludes the regular season at 8-6 and will await their seeding in the Class B tournament.