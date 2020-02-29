Victor girls get upset win, Victor boys survive in OT

Blue Devils girls top Spartans 45-35, boys advance with 63-57 overtime win over Fairport

Girls basketball – (7) Victor 45, (2) Gates-Chili 35

Many times, the key to a playoff basketball is great three-point shooting and lockdown defense. Victor followed that formula to a T, as the seventh-seeded Blue Devils knocked out second-seeded Gates-Chili 45-35.

After a low-scoring first half, the Spartans led 19-15. From then on, the Blue Devils took over. Eva Pronti opened up the third quarter with a three-pointer to make it a one-point game, and Chloe Whittier hit a floater in the paint to give the Blue Devils the lead which they would never relinquish.

Emily Power took over, hitting three three-pointers in the third quarter which powered the Blue Devils in front 31-25 heading into the fourth.

Sy’Ann Hall-Johnson would hit a triple to start the quarter to make it a 31-28 game, but that was as close as the Spartans would get as Victor rolled off a 9-3 run midway through the fourth to pull away.

Victor will face Bishop Kearney in the semifinals on Monday at Webster Schroeder High School at 6:00 p.m.

Boys basketball – (1) Victor 63, (9) Fairport 57 OT

The Blue Devils proved themselves worthy of the top seed in the final minutes of a tight game, defeating Fairport 63-57 in overtime.

Victor only led twice in regulation play, both times by one point. Fairport dominated the first three periods of play, led by Ryan Lucey. He finished with a game-high 21 points.

Fairport was not quite finished with under a minute to play. Lucey was fouled and sent to the line for two free throws. He made one to tie the game, and send it into overtime.

Back-to-back three pointers by Chase Dickens and Matt Caggiano opened OT, and were followed by two free throws for a quick eight point lead. The Blue Devils held on to escape the upset.

Victor will face McQuaid in the semifinals on Tuesday at Blue Cross Arena.

