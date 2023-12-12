VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Victor girls basketball team controlled the game from start to finish as they took down Fairport 63-27.

Sophomore forward Rhylin Fehrenbach had a game-high 21 points to lead the Blue Devils attack. Senior guard Devin Livingston did her part with 18 points while Hope Stone pitched in 10 points.

Jada Crocker led the way for Fairport with seven points.

Victor (4-0) will face a stiff test against the defending state champions, Schroeder, on Thursday, December 14th. Fairport (1-2) will look to get back on track at home against Thomas on Friday, December 15th.