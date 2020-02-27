Victor, Fairport hockey advance to Class A sectional championship

The top two teams in Class A, No. 1 Victor and No. 2 Fairport, punched their ticket to the sectional final with shutout wins over their opponents. The Blue Devils and Red Raiders will play in the Class A championship at RIT’s Gene Polisseni Center on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Victor 3 , Pittsford 0

Three different scorers tallied goals on the night, as the Blue Devils defeated the No. 4 Panthers 3-0.

Alex Parton opened the scoring on a power play goal with 1:15 left in the first period. Victor did not find the back of the net until the middle of the third period, when Sammy Bresson made it a 2-0 game. Cal Lambert ended the game on an empty net goal with 17 seconds in regulation.

Pittsford had no shots on goal in the second period, and were unable to get it done in the third.

Fairport 1, McQuaid 0

It was a defensive battle as the Red Raiders took down the No. 6 McQuaid Knights.

Travis Knicley tipped in the lone goal for Fairport during a power play in the final period. Dylan Ghaemi stopped all 18 shots that came his way.

McQuaid’s David Battisti also played a strong game in net, stopping 33 of 34 shots on goal.