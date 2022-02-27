Victor edged out Hilton by half of a point for the sectional crown

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Victor claimed the big school division one sectional title while Fairport took home the brick in the small division one group.

The Blue Devils finished with a score of 88.30 as they squeaked past Hilton who had a score of 87.80. Penfield came in third place while Pittsford finished in fourth.

Fairport had the highest score of any team at sectionals with 92.90. Rush-Henrietta took second place with a score of 87.15 while Thomas came in third.

The New York State Competitive Cheerleading Championships will take place on Saturday, March 5th.