The Blue Devils scored eight unanswered to put the game out of reach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a game where they controlled from start to finish, Victor defeated McQuaid 13-3.

Victor jumped out early holding a 3-0 lead after 12 minutes of play. It was more of the same in the second period as it was a 6-1 game heading into halftime.

After the break, Victor tapped into another gear outscoring the Knights 7-0 in the third.

Sam Gotham led the way for the Blue Devils with three goals and three assists. Pax Marshall matched his energy with three goals of his own.

Victor (4-0) will host Pittsford in what will be one of the games of the year on Thursday, April 12th. McQuaid (4-1) will play Chenago Forks at home on Wednesday, April 13th.