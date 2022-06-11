Victor 14, Queensbury (II) 5

Victor scored ten of the first 11 goals and looked every bit the second best team in the country romping past Queensbury (II) in the Class A state final at SUNY Cortland Saturday morning.

Eva Pronti scored twice in the first half and assisted on five consecutive Blue Devil goals as Victor scored seven straight times over a ten minute span in the first half. Pronti finished with six assists overall.

Devin Livingston led Victor with three goals. Along with Pronti, Maddison Mabbett, Caitlin Keenan and Amber DeRosa all had two goals.

Mabbett and Livingston each scored in the game’s opening minute. Pronti added a free position shot 98 seconds later and the rout was on. Kennedy Schottland made three saves in goal for Victor.

“They have been waiting for this since first grade,” said head coach Niki Frunzi. “They worked their faces off all season for it. They’ve had eyes on the prize. They haven’t let off the gas since.”

“It’s unbelieveable,” Livingston said. “We worked so hard offseason and in season. The seniors, they worked their butts off. They help us work even harder. I think it’s just we’ve been working forever together and I think our chemistry finally bonded this year. We dreamed of it when we were little kids. It’s finally happened. It’s incredible.”

It’s the first state title in program history for the Blue Devils who are ranked second in the country by USA Lacrosse magazine. They finished the season at 21-1.

Manhasset (VIII) 17, Honeoye Falls-Lima 2

HF-L scored the game’s first goal, but Manhasset (VIII) dominated from there in the Class C state final Saturday afternoon at SUNY Cortland.

Manhasset closed the first half with six consecutive goals. It was 8-1 early in the second half when the Cougars finally found the net for a second time. Manhasset then closed the game on a 9-0 run.

Paige Kidd had both HF-L goals. Caitlin Barrett led all scorers with four goals for Manhasset. Alexis Morton had two goals and five assists.

It was the sixth trip to the state final for the Cougars, but they are yet to win a title.

“We just made some mistakes, and that happens,” HF-L head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “It happens in life, it happens in athletics, and you don’t want it to be in today’s moment, but it is. We’ll learn from it. Ultimately, athletics is about how life is going to treat you. Today we got pushed around a little bit mentally. When something happens to them in life, they’re going to be prepared for it because of today. “

Manhasset claimed their fourth state championship.

HF-L finished the season at 12-9.