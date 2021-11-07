Class AA Championship: (1) Victor 3, (3) Penfield 2

In a thrilling five-set match, Victor defeated Penfield to win the Class AA championship for the second straight year.

Penfield started out hot early winning the first set 25-18. Victor would rally to win the next two sets 25-23 and 25-20.

In order to keep their championship hopes alive, the Patriots won the fourth set 25-20.

In the deciding set, Penfield was in control for most of it eventually taking a 24-21 lead. Behind the strong play of Emma Werkmeister and Lauren Willow, the Blue Devils would come back to win 27-25.

Class A Championship: (5) Churchville-Chili 3, (3) Irondequoit 0

The Saints jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they swept the Eagles for their second consecutive Class A title.

Churchville-Chili led by 13-3 at one point in the first set before eventually winning 25-9.

The Saints kept their foot on the gas in the second and third sets winning 25-15 and 25-21.

Makennah Bullis of Irondequoit added 6 kills while her teammate Olivia Sheehan had 16 assists & 9 digs.

The title for Churchville-Chili is their second in program history after winning their first earlier this spring in the Fall II season.

Class B Championship: (1) Wayne 3, (6) Honeoye Falls-Lima 1

After faltering in the first set, the top-seeded Eagles responded by winning the next three sets to win their match against Wayne.

Down 23-12 in the first set, HF-L rallied to win 26-24 in search of their third straight sectional title.

But the Eagles did not blink, winning the next three sets 25-22, 25-21, and 25-23 to win the Class B title.