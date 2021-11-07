Class AA Championship: (1) Victor 3, (3) Penfield 2
In a thrilling five-set match, Victor defeated Penfield to win the Class AA championship for the second straight year.
Penfield started out hot early winning the first set 25-18. Victor would rally to win the next two sets 25-23 and 25-20.
In order to keep their championship hopes alive, the Patriots won the fourth set 25-20.
In the deciding set, Penfield was in control for most of it eventually taking a 24-21 lead. Behind the strong play of Emma Werkmeister and Lauren Willow, the Blue Devils would come back to win 27-25.
Class A Championship: (5) Churchville-Chili 3, (3) Irondequoit 0
The Saints jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they swept the Eagles for their second consecutive Class A title.
Churchville-Chili led by 13-3 at one point in the first set before eventually winning 25-9.
The Saints kept their foot on the gas in the second and third sets winning 25-15 and 25-21.
Makennah Bullis of Irondequoit added 6 kills while her teammate Olivia Sheehan had 16 assists & 9 digs.
The title for Churchville-Chili is their second in program history after winning their first earlier this spring in the Fall II season.
Class B Championship: (1) Wayne 3, (6) Honeoye Falls-Lima 1
After faltering in the first set, the top-seeded Eagles responded by winning the next three sets to win their match against Wayne.
Down 23-12 in the first set, HF-L rallied to win 26-24 in search of their third straight sectional title.
But the Eagles did not blink, winning the next three sets 25-22, 25-21, and 25-23 to win the Class B title.