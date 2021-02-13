Victor, Brockport, Irondequoit notch hockey wins

Spencerport and Irondequoit prepare for a faceoff in the third period of their Saturday matchup. Irondequoit would win 4-1.

Colin McNamara nets a natural hat trick for Victor in their win over Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On a day featuring 13 Section V hockey games Victor, Brockport, and Irondequoit each secured victories.

Irondequoit 4, Spencerport 1

Spencerport got on the board first with a Chris Hammerle goal that could not be corralled by the netminder. But the Eagles responded quickly as Jordan Flynn fired in a one-timer from Eli Velepec to make it 1-1 after the first period.

Leo Letta netted goals in both the second and third period to give Irondequoit a 3-1 lead. Eli Velepec got another insurance goal for a 4-1 final.

Victor 5, Pittsford 1

After an early Panthers goal, Colin McNamara scored a natural hat trick to push Victor in front 3-1. Two of McNamara’s goals came in the first and the final came in the third.

In the third period, Andrew Haugh scored twice to push Victor to 2-1 on the year with a 5-1 win.

Brockport 3, Genesee 0

In a hard fought win, Brockport was able to stay unbeaten with a 3-0 victory.

In the first period, Zack Richards re-directed a Tyler Henshaw shot to give the Blue Devils an early lead.

Neither team would score in the second as Ian Kemp stood tall in net for Genesee, making 36 saves on the day.

Landen Schwab finally broke through in the third period as his rebound goal gave the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead. They would add an empty netter to move to 2-0-1 on the season.