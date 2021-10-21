Victor boys volleyball knocks off McQuaid in five-set thriller

The Blue Devils knock off McQuaid giving the Knights their first loss in Section V play

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Dylan McFadden and Nick Yattaw came up big as Victor took down McQuaid in a five-set thriller. Coming into the match, McQuaid was undefeated in Section V play.

McQuaid took the first set 25-22 while Victor responded winning the second set 25-22.

In the third, McQuaid regained the lead winning 25-21. Victor dominated the fourth set 25-15 to send it into the fifth and final set.

In the fifth, Yattaw scored the match point to give the Blue Devils the win 15-12.

Victor’s Rohan Chitre was responsible for 41 assists. McFadden contributed 23 kills in a winning effort. Collin Taney had 10 kills and 2 blocks.

Victor moves to 11-4 on the year while McQuaid drops to 9-2.