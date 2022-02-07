Victor boys score convincing win

Phil Nwugwo led four Victor players in double figures with 20 points as the Blue Devils controlled their game with Hilton from start to finish for a 78-63 home win.

Victor won the first quarter 24-11 and led by 16 at the half. The lead ballooned to 20 during the third quarter.

However, Hilton put together an 11-point spurt and nursed the lead down to nine points early in the fourth quarter.

A.J. Queri and Cam Ryan responded with back to back three’s. Nwugwo followed with an impressive block at the defensive end the Blue Devils restored control.

Ryan finished with 18 points for Victor. Nick Leonard added 16 and Queri chipped in with ten more.

It was the fourth win in a row for Victor and the Blue Devils improved to 16-1. Hilton had a three-game win streak snapped and fell to 10-7.