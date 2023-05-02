Boys Lacrosse

Victor 7, Pittsford 6 Final/OT

The top-ranked team in the Class B NYSSWA rankings showed impressive resolve on Tuesday night, as they stormed back from a 6-2 deficit to defeat the Panthers in overtime. Neither team had lost to a Section V team entering the contest.

Six different players scored for the Panthers in the first 15 minutes of action as Pittsford took a 6-2 lead early in the second quarter. However, the Blue Devils got two back to make it 6-4 at the half.

Jack Herendeen set up Pax Marshall midway through the third quarter to make it 6-5 heading to the fourth. With over 11:09 left in the game, Thomas Gravino ripped in his third goal of the game to tie things up at six. Neither team could score in the remainder of regulation, sending the contest to overtime.

After earning possession back after Pittsford was called for a hold with 1:37 left in overtime, Victor got the game-winner as Gravino scored his fourth of the game for a 7-6 victory.

Ian Erskine, Ben Steingass, Brady Goetz, Anthony DeMeo, Rex Kesselring, and Avery Valenti each netted a goal for the Panthers.

Gravino added an assist to go along with his four goals, Marshall had two goals, while Sam Gotham netted the other Blue Devil goal. Sam Ricci won 16 of his 17 faceoffs.

Both teams will be next in action on Thursday night, with Victor (10-1) traveling to Brighton while Pittsford (9-2) takes a trip to Spencerport.

Irondequoit 12, Honeoye Falls-Lima 10

Big efforts from Jonah Carrier and Cooper Moore gave the Eagles a hard-fought win, moving Irondequoit to .500 on the season.

Carrier netted four goals, three in a crucial 5-1 run spanning the end of the second quarter to the middle of the third. Tied 6-6 late in the second, Aidan Greco scored with one second left in the half to give Irondequoit a 7-6 lead at the break.

The Eagles scored four of the first five goals in the third quarter to push the lead to 11-7, a lead that would not get below two goals for the rest of the game.

Moore, just a freshman, had two goals and four assists, his fifth game this season with at least four points. Greco netted two goals and had an assist, the only other player with multiple points for the Eagles.

Chase Perryman had three goals and two assists, Drew Angelo had two goals and two assists, and Patrick Donahoe had two goals for the Cougars.

Irondequoit (5-5) won its second straight close game after defeating Churchville-Chili 12-11 on April 27th. Prior to that game, the Eagles were 0-5 in games decided by two goals or less. IQ will travel to Thomas on Thursday, April 4th.

Honeoye Falls-Lima (8-2) will host Penn Yan, their fourth matchup against a 2022 sectional finalist in their last five games (Canandaigua, Livonia/Avon, Irondequoit, Penn Yan). The Cougars defeated Livonia/Avon 7-5 and lost to the Braves 7-6.