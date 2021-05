Four different Blue Devils netted two goals apiece as Victor defeated Penfield 9-3 on Friday night.

Nick Benetti, Thomas Gravino, Cal Lambert, and Alex Seiler led the team with pairs, while Jack Herendeen recorded two assists. Pax Marshall scored one goal and Gravino also added an assist.

Victor led 6-0 at halftime, After a scoreless third quarter, Penfield finally got on the board.

Goaltender Zach Pavia saved eight shots and only around allowed three goals.