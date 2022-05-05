VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — In a potential sectional finals matchup, Victor stifled the Canandaigua offensive attack winning 7-2. The Blue Devils move to 12-0 on the year with the win.

Just over two minutes into the action, Sam Gotham put the Blue Devils on the board first off an assist from Kyle Saegar. Two goals from Thomas Gravino later in the first quarter would give Victor a 3-0 lead after 12 minutes of play.

Midway through the second quarter, Gotham found the back of the net again to put Victor up 4-0. Canandaigua’s Morgan Elliott would score with a minute and 59 seconds left in the half to make it a 4-1 game.

Coming out of the break, Liam Wheeler would score an impressive goal snatching the ball out of the air off a pass from Saegar to give Victor a commanding 5-1 lead. Gotham would 30 seconds later for his third goal of the day.

In the fourth quarter, Braden Gioseffi would score an unassisted goal to cut the Braves deficit to four again. However, Jack Herendeen would score a goal late in the game to push the lead back up to five.

Victor will put their unblemished 12-0 record on the line when they host Penfield on Saturday, May 7th while Canandaigua will look to get back get back on track at Greece on Tuesday, May 10th.