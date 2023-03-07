VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite three straight seasons with the top seed heading into sectionals, Victor didn’t have any hardware to show for it. That all changed Saturday night when they finally climbed the mountaintop in a win over Fairport.

“It didn’t really feel real until this morning when I woke up,” said senior guard AJ Aqueri. “I was like shoot we’re the only team in Class AA that is still practicing.”

The Blue Devils were once again the top-seed entering this year’s Class AA sectional tournament.

“I mean until it goes up on that banner I don’t if it’s going to kick in,” said junior guard Garrett Clar. “But every time I come back here I know I’m going to be able to look up on that banner and see what we accomplished.”

In 2020, the Blue Devils sported a 19-1 record in the regular season before falling short to McQuaid in the sectional semifinals. The following season, Victor had another stellar regular season in the COVID-shortened spring season with a 9-1. But they, unfortunately, suffered more heartbreak with a sectional title game loss to Gates-Chili.

Last year, Victor once again went 19-1 before getting upset in the first round to Rush-Henrietta. There were lessons in those shortcomings for the Blue Devils. This year’s team said those that came before them built the foundation for them to succeed today.

“I like to give a lot of credit to our former teams and the players on those teams for paving the path for this group,” said Victor head coach Tyler Roberts. “A lot of those guys texted our players. They texted me. It really feels like they’re still with us.”

With the win on Saturday, the Victor boy’s basketball team can declare themselves sectional champions for the first time since 1978.

“This basketball community deserves something,” said junior forward Nick Leonard. “We’ve had a lot great basketball players come through here that have paved the way for us. Those 6 am early workouts wouldn’t start without Matt Caggiano who’s at RIT. Chase Dicken’s who’s at RIT with him. Connor Williams who is at Fisher.”

The Blue Devils’ hoops squad has been in the shadows of powerhouse programs at their own school with dominant teams in lacrosse, hockey, and even volleyball. With the win on Saturday, the kids say they can add hoops to the list and officially call themselves a basketball school.