Victor boys basketball takes down Canandaigua to remain undefeated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nick Leonard scored all of his 16 points in the second half to help the Blue Devils defeat Canandaigua 54-46.

It was a relatively low scoring first half with both teams clamping down on the defensive end of the floor with Victor holding a 20-17 lead heading into the third quarter. In the second half, Victor dominated in the paint behind the strong play of Leonard and Phil Nwugo.

Nwugo pitched in 11 points while Cam Ryan added 9 points for the Blue Devils. Bryce Ceravolo of Canandaigua led all scorers with 17 points.

With the win, Victor remains undefeated at 6-0. They will hit the road tomorrow, December 23rd to take on Hilton in their last game of 2021.

Canandaigua drops to 2-1 on the season and will take on C.G. Finney at Penfield high school on Tuesday, December 28th.