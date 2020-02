The Victor Blue Devils improved to a whopping 17-0 on the season tonight, defeating Penfield 79-54 in front of a packed gym.

The Patriots led by six points at the half following a 12-0 run late, but could not get it done on their senior night. Connor Williams led Victor with 20 points, followed by Matt Caggiano with 19 and Chase Dickens with 12.

Victor continues on their road to an undefeated season on Saturday against NE Douglas.