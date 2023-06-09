Girls Lacrosse

Class A: Fairport 8, Suffern (I) 7

The Red Raiders held off a late rally from Suffern to book their first trip to the state championship game in school history.

Fairport started fast with a 4-0 lead just 10 minutes into the game. However, rain began to fall which slowed down the action to allow Suffern to fight back to make it a 5-3 game into halftime.

Two early 2nd half goals from Makayla Keys and Ava Peers gave Fairport just enough breathing room to leave with the win.

Ella Peers led the way with a hat trick for Fairport while her sister, Ava, finished with two goals. Lily Kondas and Ellie Miller also scored in the contest.

Fairport (19-2) will take on Massapequa (VIII) on Saturday in the Class A title game at 2 pm. The matchup will take place at SUNY Cortland.

Class B: Victor 18, Bethlehem (2) 5

Victor scored early and often as the Blue Devils advanced to their second straight state championship game.

After the game was tied 1-1 with just under 20 minutes left in the first half, Victor exploded scoring the final nine goals period to take a 10-1 lead into halftime.

Devin Livingston had three goals in the first half to lead the charge, she finished with a game-high seven goals. Her day was highlighted by a behind-the-back goal in the second half. Eighth-grader Allie Pisano also had a big day, scoring four times.

Victor (16-4) will look to defend their state title Saturday morning against Garden City from Long Island in the Class B state championship game. That game will be played at 11:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland. Garden City advanced to the title game by defeating West Genesee 12-6.

Class C: John Jay (I) 10, Honeoye Falls-Lima 8

The Cougars’ quest for their first state championship was pushed off at least another year as they fell short in the state semifinal.

John Jay started fast as they held a 9-4 lead at the halfway mark. However, in the second half, HF-L clamped down on the defensive end allowing just one goal the remainder of the game. Unfortunately, they could only muster up four goals in the final 25 minutes of play.

Shaye Angelo had a team-high four goals for the Cougars while Clare Ruff pitched in two goals and an assist. Paige Kidd had one goal and two helpers as well.

Honeoye Falls-Lima finished their season with a 13-8 record. John Jay will face Bayport-Blue Point (XI) at 4:30 pm in the Class C title game.

Class D: Bronxville (I) 18, Penn Yan 8

Penn Yan came out strong in their first state semifinal game since 2006. However, the defending state champs from Bronxville proved to be too much.

Penn Yan came out of the gate early as Bailey Cooper scored a goal just 18 seconds into the game.

That started a flurry of early goals. Bronxville would answer back only 20 seconds later with a goal of their own. With 15 minutes to go in the first half, Cooper scored her third of the game to tie it up at 4. But then, Bronxville came alive, scoring the next six goals. By the end of the first half, the score was 13-7 in favor of Bronxville.

In the second half, only sophomore Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger would be able to score for Penn Yan. She finished with a pair of goals on the day. Catherine Berkery was a standout for Bronxville, scoring a game-high six goals.

Penn Yan’s season ends with a 15-5 record and their first sectional title since 2006.

Bronxville will face Skaneateles (III) in the championship game at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the SUNY Cortland.

Boys Lacrosse

Class A: Baldwinsville (III) 7, Pittsford 6

A late comeback fell just short as the Panthers’ season ended with a one-goal loss.

After a low-scoring first half, Pittsford was down 3-2 at the break. The Bees extended their lead to 6-4 after the third quarter and scored first in the fourth to push in front 7-4.

However, the Panthers did not quit. Less than a minute after Baldwinsville’s goal, Luke Fliss buried a goal to cut the lead to two. Just 31 seconds later, freshman Avery Valenti netted another to make it a one-goal game.

The Panthers had over nine minutes to try and find the equalizer, but Baldwinsville goalie Dominic Cusumano stopped everything the rest of the way to hold on to the win and push the Bees to their second straight state championship game.

Pittsford’s season ends with an 18-3 record and their sixth-ever sectional title.

Class B: Victor 20, West Genesee (III) 9

Victor dominated from start to finish to head back to the state title game for the first time since 2019.

The Blue Devils took a staggering 13-4 lead into halftime. Goals from West Genesee’s Teshale Kelly and Zach Ryan gave them life early in the third quarter. But, the Blue Devils stepped on the gas with four straight goals to end the frame.

Jack Herendeen and Thomas Gravino had six goals a piece for Victor. Pax Marshall did his part with three goals. Simon Kowal, Kyle Saeger, Sam Gotham, Liam Wheeler, and Sam Ricci all pitched in one goal.

Victor (19-2) will take on Garden City on Sunday at Hofstra University. The Blue Devils will look to grab their fifth state championship in school history.

Class C: Jamesville-Dewitt (III) 13, Honeoye Falls-Lima 5

The Cougars could not keep pace with Jamesville-Dewitt, as the Red Rams outscored HF-L 7-1 in the final three quarters to advance to the state championship game.

The Cougars got in an early 3-0 hole, but they righted the ship after a timeout. Drew Angelo, Chase Perryman, Matthew Brassie, and Grady Goodberlet all scored in the first quarter to put the Cougars down 6-4 heading to the second.

But it was all Red Rams from there, as Gannon Kessler scored six goals with Sam Brazell netting four to put the game out of reach.

HF-L’s season ends with a 15-5 record, their second-ever sectional title, and their first trip to the state semifinals.

Class D: Marcellus (III) 7, Penn Yan 6

Doryn LeClair’s game-winning goal with just over a minute remaining ended Penn Yan’s season with a heartbreaking loss.

The two teams met in the regular season, with Marcellus winning 10-3 on April 4th. Friday’s game was a much tighter contest, to say the least. Marcellus led by just a goal after each of the first three quarters, leading 2-1, 4-3, and 6-5 after the third quarter.

Neither team could break through for much of the final quarter until Penn Yan netted a goal with 1:08 left on the clock.

However, the celebration did not last long. Marcellus won the ensuing faceoff and sprinted down the field, with LeClair firing in the game-winner just six seconds later.

Penn Yan’s season ends with a 13-8 record.