Victor best sports program in state

Victor - Victor High School is the best of the best.

The New York Sportswriters Association named Victor the winner of the Kerr Cup on Wednesday. The Cup is given to the school that accumulates the most points from state championship competition throughout the school year.

Victor is the first Section Five school to win the Kerr Cup, which is in its 10th year. The Blue Devils broke records for total points and margin of victory. Victor also became the first school with the most points in boys and girls sports.

It's the perfect way to conclude the tenure of athletic director Ron Whitcomb, who retired after this year.

"I found out about two days ago from a sportswriter in the state," Whitcomb said. "Did you check your email? He said. I said no. He said, 'You're gonna want to check your email'."

Victor won state titles in hockey, cheerleading and softball this year. The boys lacrosse team was state runner up and the baseball team made the state final four.

"It was just so exciting to be around this school, this year, it was like we were on fire all the time," Whitcomb said. "It was one of those where I am living the dream and I'm still awake. Here we go."

Whitcomb gave the Victor coaches a ton of credit. He thinks when one coach has state level success, others want to follow. That desire fuels success.

"It's a culture where the expectation is we are going to be successful," Whitcomb said.

After 26 years at Victor, Whitcomb is going out on top and he admitted to reveling in the school's success this year, especially during the spring when boys lacrosse, baseball and softball all won sectional titles.

"Going from one sectional championship to the next sectional championship, you almost had to pinch yourself saying, 'This is happening. I'm a part of this'. You can't get to sleep, you're so excited."



