The Blue Devils girls team grabbed their first win since the event was renamed

Girls Basketball

Victor 48, Canandaigua 38

For the first time since the event was renamed to the Scott Zahn Memorial Classic, the Blue Devils were able to take down the Braves. It was also Victor’s first win over Canandaigua since 2015.

This year’s game had a special meaning as it was the first time Ashley Zahn, the daughter of Scott, coached the Blue Devils in the event. $4,000 was raised for Canandaigua Churches in Action and Victor Farmington Food Cupboard.

It was a close game through the first three quarters with the Braves holding a 33-32 lead heading into the fourth. However, the Blue Devils outscored Canandaigua 16-6 in the final frame to seal the victory.

Freshman guard was named Vanessa Chumacero the Player of the Game in the girls contest.

Victor (4-8) snapped a four-game losing streak and will look to keep the momentum alive at home against Edison Tech on Monday, January 23rd. Canandaigua (8-4) will look to get back on track at the Finger Lakes Community College the same evening.

Boys Basketball

Victor 73, Canandaigua 37

The Blue Devils remain unbeaten with a convincing win over rival Canandaigua. The Victor boys have won all three matchups in the Scott Zahn Memorial Classic.

Victor started fast out the gates as they held 19-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Junior forward Nick Leonard was named the Player of the Game.

Victor (12-0) will put their undefeated record on the line at home against Aquinas on Friday, January 27th. Canandaigua (4-8) will get a rematch with Schroeder at Finger Lakes Community College that same night.