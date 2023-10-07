Victor scored 13 points in the 4th quarter to rally and secure the win

Victor 20, Churchville-Chili 19

After trailing 19-7 early in the fourth quarter, Victor scored 13 points unanswered to come back and remain undefeated. Jake Loughlin connected with Nick Leonard on a two-yard touchdown reception to put the Blue Devils on top 20-19 and give them their first lead of the game.

Churchville-Chili led 19-7 at the break behind a pair of rushing touchdowns from Ricardo Lagares. Chase Shepanski threw a 37-yard touchdown to Joshua Campbell for the other score in the first half.

The score would remain that way until Loughlin hit Ryan Fronczak wide open in the end zone on fourth and goal with 7:24 remaining in the game. After getting a stop on defense, the Blue Devils got the ball back with a chance to win.

On the game-winning drive, Loughlin threw a 23-yard pass to Adam Ruffalo set Victor up the Saints on the eight yard-line. Ruffalo also returned kickoff to the house in the first quarter. A few plays later, Loughlin sealed the comeback with the two-yard touchdown pass to Leonard with 1:02 remaining.

Victor (6-0) will put their undefeated record on the line next Friday, October 13th against Gates Chili. Churchville-Chili (4-2) will look to get back on track against Thomas the same evening.

Brighton 28, Schroeder 21

The Bruins knocked off both Webster school in consecutive weeks after holding off Schroeder Saturday night. Brighton defeated Thomas 42-16 last Friday.

Schroeder got off to a fast start as Andrew Hilfiker threw an 11-yard fade ball to Tyler Washington for a touchdown to make it 7-0. Later in the first quarter, Gavin Parks punched in a score from one yard out to tie the game at 7.

Neither team found the end zone again until Clarence Bell returned the opening kickoff of the second half to put Brighton back on top. Schroeder answered with a score of their own as Anthony DeRosa found the pay dirt after a highlight reel worthy run.

Just a few plays later, Brighton quarterback Tyler Martinovich called his number and scored a long rushing touchdown to put the Bruins up 21-14. Then early in the fourth quarter, Parks scored on another short touchdown run to give Brighton a 28-14 lead.

Parks finished the game with 123 rushing yards on 31 carries. Martinovich had 110 yards on the ground and completed five passes for 31 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball for Brighton, Kaleb Matthews led the way with eight tackles while Matthew Heininger and Thomas Welker each had two TFLs.

Brighton (4-2) will look to keep their good mojo alive next Saturday, October 14th at home against undefeated McQuaid. Schroeder (3-3) will look to get back in the win column against Irondequoit on Friday, October 13th.

Arcadia 13, Athena 7

The Titans took home the Battle for Greece with a goal-line stand after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with just under four minutes remaining.

Arcadia led 3-0 at halftime before Athena took the lead early in the third quarter. Byron Williams took a pass 82 yards from Brady Nugent to give the Trojans a 7-3 lead with 10:34 to play in the third quarter.

Late in the third, Aracdia’s defense got the Titans two more points when Quinnten Workman tackled Nugent in the end zone for a safety.

The score remained that way until there was just 3:41 left in the game. Deshaun Caesar connected with Xavier Smith for a 5-yard touchdown pass, capping off a 66-yard drive to take the lead.

Athena was able to drive into Arcadia territory on the ensuing drive and faced fourth and long. Nugent threaded the needle to Zaire Good who took it down to the two-yard line. Caesar made the game-saving tackle.

The Trojans had three shots at the end zone, but a first-down run was stopped, and a second-down pass fell incomplete. With three seconds remaining, Athena had one final chance but Nugent’s pass flew out of the back of the end zone to give the Titans the rivalry win.

Arcadia (4-2) improved to 3-1 in one-score games on the season, with each of its first three games decided by just a single point. The Titans will travel to the Rochester Community Sports Complex to play Wilson on Thursday, October 12th. Athena (0-6) will host East on the same evening.