ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Vertus Warriors will be playing their first varsity football season in school history. In their inaugural season last year, Vertus played a JV schedule ending up with a 4-2 record.

It’s a big jump going from JV to Class C but the Warriors say they’re ready for it.

“They’re starting to see how the game is a lot faster on the varsity level,” said Vertus defensive coordinator Maurice Rice. “So Class A, Class B, Class C it doesn’t matter every team is going to bring it.”

“It’s way different,” said junior quarterback Malachi Jones. “Because JV level compared to varsity level is on a whole different level. This is real football playing varsity.”

Junior running back Qui’on Morgan said that his main focus heading into the season was hitting the weight room to get bigger and stronger.

“I’m excited,” said Morgan. “I’m really excited to meet new faces, cross new people, go against new people. I’m actually going to go against some old friends at East Rochester.”

“You realize that at the JV level it’s still the growing pains,” said Vertus head coach Ocie Bennett. “Now we’re going against the elite of the high schools. The elite players in their high schools.”

In an era of schools cutting their football programs, Vertus took the opposite route. The new program has already had a profound impact on the kids.

“The game taught me how to be a man and be respectful and to step up to your responsibilities,” said Jones.

Rice said that the kids had been asking for a football program since long before he could remember.

“I’m thankful for our board and principal for bringing it,” said Rice. “The kids love it. It’s a safe place for them. Getting away from the neighborhoods coming out to the field.”

Bennett stated that the sport helps the players understand that it’s okay to be vulnerable and lean on your brother.

“It’s okay to pick someone up when they’re down,” said Bennett. “And not just look down at them. It’s a good feeling to have that. I think this is teaching them that and how to embrace one another no matter what different backgrounds they come from. That we all go through the same things and we all need each other to make it.”

Vertus will open their season against the defending Class C sectional champions, East Rochester/Gananda on Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m.