UPrep’s Raykim Chenier is our Player of the Week

Senior running back tallied over 300 yards and three touchdowns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s player of the week is UPrep running back Raykim Chenier.

The senior had a monster game on the ground on Friday, with 19 carries for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

All of his touchdowns came in the third quarter. He helped turn a 6-6 game at the half into a 42-12 blowout win over Gates Chili.

In five games this season, Chenier has run for 742 yards with five touchdowns. He has three games of over 100 yards so far this year.

The Griffins are 4-1 and are one of the favorites in class A1.