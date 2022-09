ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our first Player of the Week winner goes to a player helping his team in their first year in a new class.

UPrep senior running back Chris Jean had a big day for the Griffins in a 36-30 win over the three-time defending sectional champions from McQuaid.

Jean had three touchdowns on the night, finishing with ten carries for 86 yards.

The Griffins have stormed into Class AA with a vengeance and our Player of the Week is a big reason why.