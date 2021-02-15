UPrep wins triple-OT thriller, Robinson drops 49 in Finney win

UPrep topped Rush-Henrietta in triple-overtime for their first win of the season. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

The defending sectional champs had to work hard for a win in their first game of the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With many schools on break, Section V teams were able to get their games in this afternoon before the weather hit and treated us to some thrilling contests.

UPrep 74, Rush-Henrietta 71 3OT

The defending sectional champs needed three overtimes to get a win in their first game of the season as they squeaked out a victory against the Royal Comets.

Rush-Henrietta played a strong defensive first half and led 31-18 at the break.

The Griffins bounced back in the second and took the lead late in regulation. Gabe Wright made two free throws with 15.5 second left to force the game into overtime.

After two periods where neither team could come on top, the Griffins finally pulled ahead for good as Mylan Maxwell made a layup to push his team in front 73-71. A defensive stop made the result final and UPrep moved to 1-0 on the year.

C.G. Finney 81, Rochester Prep 58

Markus Robinson piled in 49 points for the Falcons as he led C.G. Finney to a 23-point win over the Tigers. Robinson had 22 points in the first half as the Falcons jumped out to a 38-27 lead.

C.G. Finney moves to 3-1 on the year while Rochester Prep falls to 0-2.