UPrep football ends regular season with win over Brockport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The UPrep football team needed a win on Sunday and a lot of help in Week 6 to make the Class A playoffs. They accomplished step one with a 30-2 win over Brockport.

The Griffins got on the board first when they nearly sacked Brockport’s quarterback in the end zone, but he was called for intentional grounding.

Late in the first quarter, Clyde Davis Jr. scrambled in the end zone on 4th and goal at the 3 to make it 9-0.

The Blue Devils answered with a safety of their own. Edward Guerrero III darted into the backfield as the Griffins were running the ball from their own 1-yard line. A swarm of defenders helped secure the safety.

The score remained 9-2 until early in the third quarter when Scott Parr tucked the ball from a direct snap to build the lead to 16-2.

The Griffins would score two more touchdowns— one on a blocked punt recovered by Shaheed Smith and the other a fumble recovery by Brandon Lucas Jr.

If you’re thinking that a 30-2 score in a football game is rare, you’d be right. No NFL game has ever finished 30-2.

UPrep sits at 5-1, but is on the outside looking in of the Class A playoffs. Section V’s power seeding system rewards teams for beating teams with winning records. Thanks to UPrep’s weaker schedule, they entered Week 6 9th in the standings below two teams with losing records. Four teams make the Section V playoffs in each class this season.