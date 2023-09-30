Robinson scored five touchdowns for Griffins, Comella tallies four for Canandaigua

High School Football

UPrep 47, Fairport 11

UPrep running back C.J. Robinson was worth the price of admission on Saturday afternoon as he had 260 total yards and five touchdowns to lead the Griffins to a big win.

Fairport took an 11-7 lead early in the second quarter on a Jackson Rucker touchdown pass to Sam Pucci. However, Robinson would take off from there as the Griffins scored the final 40 points of the game.

Robinson had 220 yards on just 13 carries and four touchdowns on the ground. He had one reception which he took 40 yards for a touchdown. UPrep led 28-11 at halftime.

Tavion Byrd had ten completions on 19 attempts for 167 yards for the Griffins, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. Tyrell Simmons had five grabs for 70 yards and a touchdown with Juelz Russell catching five passes for 57 yards. Simmons also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense.

Kamari Miller had eleven tackles on defense and forced a fumble, while Taivon Wilson had 8.5 tackles and a fumble recovery.

UPrep (5-0) will travel to Rush-Henrietta on Saturday, October 7th. Fairport (1-4) will try and bounce back against Edison the same afternoon.

Aquinas 49, Rush-Henrietta 14

The Li’l Irish offense exploded for 28 points in the 2nd half to grab their second consecutive win.

Freshman quarterback Trent Buttles led the way for Aquinas with four total touchdowns including a 67-yard scamper in the third quarter. Joshua Ernst and Thomas Levans III were on the receiving of two touchdown passes from Buttles.

Gaetano Auriuso, Peter Agnello, and Derrion Battle all finished with rushing touchdowns.

Aquinas (3-2) will look to extend their winning streak at Penfield next Friday, October 6th. Rush-Henrietta (0-5) will host UPrep next Saturday, October 7th.

Canandiagua 34, Athena 0

Trey Comella scored four touchdowns as Canandaigua bounced back from last week’s last-second loss.

Comella scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to give Canandiagua a 14-0 lead and tallied two more in the second quarter. Drew Williamee had a passing touchdown to Dominic Gullace, who broke several tackles as he took a short pass 50 yards for Canandaigua’s third touchdown of the game.

Canandaigua led 34-0 at the half and cruised to victory from there.

Canandaigua (3-2) will host Wilson on Thursday, October 5th. Athena (0-5) will make the short trip to Arcadia to face their rivals on Saturday, October 7th.

Churchville-Chili 27, Eastridge 9

The Saints trailed 9-7 at halftime but scored the final 20 points of the game to earn their fourth straight victory.

Trenton Rhodes of Eastridge and Chase Shepanksi of Churchville-Chili each had one-yard rushing touchdowns in the first half. Steven Masetta kicked a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Lancers a 9-7 lead at the break.

However, the second half was all Churchville-Chili. Ricardo Lagares had a 40-yard rushing touchdown to give the Saints a 13-9 lead in the third quarter. He finished with 101 rushing yards to lead his team.

Later in the quarter, Luke Munding connected with Eric Nela who made a contested catch for a 12-yard touchdown to make the game 20-7.

The Saints iced the game in the fourth quarter when Joshua Kabaka took a pass that was tipped by Siants’ linebacker Rashad McInnis 59 yards to the house for a pick-six.

Churchville-Chili (4-1) will host Victor on Saturday, October 7th. Eastridge (0-5) will travel to Gates Chili on the same day.