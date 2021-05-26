Undefeated Webster Thomas takes down Canandaigua for first loss

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Titans remain on top of Class B for now, handing the Braves their first loss of the season in dramatic fashion.

The 7-5 win was back and forth during the second and fourth quarters, as the Braves started the game out strong. Spin Blazak and Jaxon Grant scored within 54 seconds of one another to open scoring. Thomas added their first goal by David Petz with 1:43 remaining in the first quarter.

Petz’s goal opened a three goal run for Thomas, who took the 3-2 lead with a Joe Russo goal scored with 7:24 left in the first half. Sam Bennett scored the first goal of his hat trick to knot things up at three heading into the break.

Bennett scored off the opening faceoff of the second half, as Canandaigua held the 4-3 lead through the third quarter. Nathan Hoban scored the four-goal equalizer just 1:29 into the fourth quarter, but Bennett answered 15 seconds later to make it a 5-4 game.

Webster Thomas finished the game on a three-goal run. Chase Gottstein scored the tying goal, Russo added the go-ahead goal, and Evan Pashalidis put the exclamation point on the game with 1:59 left in regulation.

Russo and Pashalidis led the Titans with two goals each, while Petz, Gottstein, and Hoban all scored one. Bennett recorded a game-high three goals for the Braves.

Thomas will face undefeated Victor for the first time on Friday. Canandaigua will face the Blue Devils on Memorial Day.