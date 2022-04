ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Liam Chapman of Penn Yan, hit a walk off home run in extra innings to keep the Mustangs undefeated in their win over Wayne. He also went 3-for-5 at the plate on the day with four RBI. The sophomore started on the mound for Penn Yan and finished with 9 strikeouts.

Other standout performers from Irondequoit, Canandaigua and Mendon also made the list.