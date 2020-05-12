Two Section V administrators named to NYSPHSAA COVID-19 task force

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the creation of a COVID-19 task force on Tuesday to examine the impacts of the pandemic on the fall sports season and the 2020-2021 school year.

Athletic administrators from the 11 sections statewide were selected to be a part of the group, including Section V Executive Director Kathy Hoyt and Pittsford athletic director Scott Barker.

“I have the utmost confidence in Scott and Kathy,” said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas.

Zayas says the group will follow all of the state’s regulations while considering the long lasting impacts of the pandemic, and provide guidance for New York’s athletic directors, executive directors, coaches, and student athletes.

“It’s certainly going to be a challenging few months ahead and we’re going to have to be aware the fall season may look different than the fall season looked a year ago,” said Zayas. “With that, we also have to be prepared that we can think creatively, think innovatively, so we can have kids participate.”

The 2020 fall sports season is scheduled to go on as planned, but things could change with continued spread over the summer.

“I wake up each day and think what happened today, what’s the new information we have, and how does that impact what we were going to do or how does that potentially impact what we can do,” said Zayas.