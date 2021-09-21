Two second half goals propel Rangers

Aleena Solano had a goal and an assist as Spencerport scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half in a 2-0 win over Fairport Tuesday night on Ayrault Road.

After a scoreless first half, Solano sprung Alyssa Hackett for a point blank chance that put Spencerport on top 77 seconds into the second period. Solano ran onto a long ball just over three minutes later. Her shot was tipped high by the keeper, but died just under the crossbar to make it 2-0.

The Rangers had the high majority of the chances, but Brigid Mulholland made a variety of dazzling saves to keep the Raiders level during the first 40 minutes. Mulholland finished with 12 saves in the game and held Spencerport to their lowest number of goals in a game so far this year.

Cate Burns needed five saves to post her fourth clean sheet of the season for Spencerport.

The Rangers remained unbeaten at 7-0. Fairport dropped to 4-3.