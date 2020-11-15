Top seed Victor wins A1 girls team tennis title

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Class A1 tennis team championship between No. 1 Victor and No. 3 Fairport was tough fought, but the Blue Devils took home the sectional title with a 4-3 win.

The team final, held at the Mendon Racquet Club in Pittsford, was played first to ten, pro-set style for the first time.

Uliana Nedelko dominated the first singles battle for the Red Raiders, giving Fairport the first point of the match. Each team split first and second doubles, wins going to Victor and Fairport respectively.

It all came down to tie breakers in second and third singles. Nat Pipes’ third singles win was the deciding point as Victor earned the Class A1 team tennis title with a 4-3 win over Fairport.

The girls tennis individual sectional championships are scheduled for next week.