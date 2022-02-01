Top-ranked Mendon wins 10th straight, tops Victor

Four players score at least nine points in balanced win for Vikings

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — On the day where they earned the number one Class A ranking from the New York State Sportswriter’s Association, the Mendon girls basketball team earned a hard-fought victory over Victor by a 49-40 margin.

After jumping out to a 12-6 first quarter lead thanks to six points by Anaya Coleman, the Vikings got into a slump in the second quarter. Victor held Mendon to just two points in the second quarter. Eva Pronti and Rachel Gill each had five points in the frame as the Blue Devils took a 16-14 into halftime.

In the third, Mendon woke up and opened the half on a 13-5 run. The Vikings would lead 32-25 heading into the fourth quarter.

Kate Hennessey tallied six points in the final quarter as the Vikings extended their lead to 43-29 midway through the quarter, cruising to the win from there.

In a balanced scoring effort, four players scored at least nine points for the Vikings. Coleman had twelve, Hennessey had eleven, Bridget Miller scored ten, and Lily Kennedy racked up nine points.

Katie Murphy had thirteen points for the Blue Devils to lead all scorers. Pronti tallied ten while Gill had nine.

Mendon (13-1) will take its ten-game winning streak into a road matchup with Thomas on Friday. Victor (9-4) will travel to Hilton on the same evening.