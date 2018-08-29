Title drought won't define Pittsford

Pittsford - It's been so long since Pittsford won a sectional title in football, the Panthers aren't quite sure what would happen when they win.

"We want that first place... plaque or whatever they give us," Senior Adrian Brown says with a questioning look in his eyes. When reminded how the Section V championship trophy is shaped, he says with a laugh, "Yeah, the brick."

A brick is something the Panthers have, technically, never claimed. The last Pittsford football champion came in 1982, but that was a Mendon-only squad.

Last year, the Panthers had a one point lead at halftime of the Class AA final. However, Aquinas scored a third quarter touchdown that turned out to be the only points of the second half. Pittsford had fallen short. Again.

Brown says it's something the team will talk about during lifting sessions. There are mentions on the weight room wall of Pittsford teams past, but none from the last 35 years say anything more than "2nd place".

"It's in the back of your mind where, 'I gotta do this, I gotta do this, I gotta do this. We gotta get this done. We gotta finish this project' because it's like a project to us. We're working on it constantly, constantly," Brown says. "That's what it feels like. That burn."

"To beat a great team, we have to be perfect and we clearly weren't perfect in that Aquinas game," head coach Keith Molinich said. "If we want to get better as a program, we just have to do everything a little bit better."

Pittsford lost a host of starters from last year's sectional runner-up, including the entire offensive line. The process of replacing the front five began the moment last season ended.

The new group was lifting together in November. Line concepts followed in January, which includes a regular morning breakfast get together.

"They've bonded. We've come together. It's almost like we haven't missed a beat." Molinich said. "It's just a different group of guys."

"A lot of these new kids are still learning," senior quarterback Matt LaRocca says. "But, we're pretty confident they can get the job done."

LaRocca might be the most important returning senior. He's so comfortable in the offense, he's like a bonus assistant coach.

"Yes, it's very important (to win a sectional title). It's overdue," LaRocca said. "We need that new brick in our school, but just trying to come out here and win every game is our real focus."

Don't let Brown's trophy slip-up fool you. He's the typical Pittsford player on a typical Pittsford team: smart, well spoken and planning to run downhill on everyone.

The Panthers will, once again, be one of the favorites at Class AA and a serious threat to finally unlock that championship puzzle.

"I can't say we have best athletes, but I think we have very good football players," Molinich says. "We just have to be perfect football players to win the big one, I think."

Molinich is proud that his team is always "in the mix" for a sectional title. The Panthers have been to every sectional semifinal since 2010. He'd might rather be that team than a team that wins a title and is no where two seasons later.

More important, Molinich is about building kids like Brown and the many Panthers who have successfully graduated from the program before him.

"I want kids to be great human beings. Great young men. I want kids going to college and playing the game and I think we do a great job of that," Molinich says.

"I think we're winning. We don't have any blocks, but maybe that's not what it's about."

