Titans hockey disappointed that state tournament has been postponed

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Yesterday it was announced that the state championships for all winter sports in New York were indefinitely postponed, including the state hockey tournament that Webster Thomas was supposed to play in tomorrow.

The Titans made it to the state semifinals for the second-straight year and were set to faceoff against unbeaten Skaneateles tomorrow afternoon.

Head coach David Evans says that his team was understandably disappointed at the postponement, but they were aware that some things are bigger than sports.

“My big thing, my message to our guys is that we had a great year, we wanted to play, other teams wanted to play. But you know what, there are other things that are more important than just sports,” says Evans. “They had a good perspective, just disappointed as well. I saw some guys at school today. Obviously, still disappointed but it’s like life keeps moving on. You can control the things you can control and there’s the stuff that you can’t control and can’t worry about it so make sure that you’re doing the right thing and helping people.”

Today, a glimmer of hope as NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a statement that he is cautiously optimistic that the tournament still could be played. He also added that you can’t predict what will occur with this rapidly developing situation.