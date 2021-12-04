Thrilling tourney championships wrap up opening weekend of Section V basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arcadia 57, Spencerport 55

Arcadia’s Gabe Taylor go-ahead three with 34 seconds to go helped lift the Titans over Spencerport 57-55 in the MTAG tournament.

Spencerport trailed 44-35 heading into the fourth quarter but rallied to take the lead late in the fourth behind the strong play of Justin Bryant and Bryon Streb. With under a minute to go, Taylor hit a corner three to take a 54-53 lead.

Dana Bolger finished as the MTAG tournament MVP. His teammate Vincent Cacia made the tournament team. Spencerport’s Streb and Bryant also were awarded with All-tournament team nods.

Arcadia will take on SOTA at home on Thursday, December 9th while Spencerport will face Irondequoit on Friday, December 10th.

Edison Tech 72, Aquinas 69

In a back and forth game, Edison Tech pulls away late to take down Aquinas in the Mike Dianetti Memorial tip-off tournament.

After trailing 37-35, Edison took a 56-53 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, Tyler Bethea and Davijon Lipscomb held off an Aquinas comeback with timely buckets.

Mike Morgan was named MVP of the tournament.

Edison Tech moves to 4-0 on the year and will face McQuaid next Wednesday, December 8th.

Eastridge 86, Leadership 64

Eastridge took a 27-21 lead heading into the second quarter after Mykael Miller hit a shot nearly the length of the court from his own free throw line to beat the buzzer. The Lancers extended the lead to 45-33 heading into halftime.

Coming out of the half, Eastridge went on a 24-7 run to make it a 69-40 game heading into the fourth quarter.

Caquan Wester was named tournament MVP.

The Lancers move to 2-0 and will face Olympia next Friday, December 10th.

Victor 65, Fayetteville-Manlius 51

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, as they were able to dispose of Fayetteville-Manlius out of Syracuse’s Section III.

The Blue Devils extended their lead to 33-17 at the half thanks to the stellar play of Phil Nwugwo.

.@VictorBoysBBall lost quite a bit of talent to graduation but they are going to be a PROBLEM once again thanks to Phil Nwugwo and company. They open the season with a 65-51 win over Fayetteville-Manlius from Syracuse.

Victor is 1-0 on the season and will host Newark on Tuesday, December 7th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brockport 55, Brighton 53

The Blue Devils trailed by as many as 14 points as they came back to defeat Brighton 55-53 in the Katie Sweeting tournament.

Brighton jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter behind the strong play of Sadie Scott. In the second, the Bruins capitalized off the Blue Devils’ turnovers to take a 34-22 lead into the halfway mark.

Ella Fadale helped spark Brockport’s comeback in the second half with a game-high 30 points. Fadale nailed two free throws in the final 21 seconds to go to help seal the comeback win.

Brockport will travel to Greece Odyssey on Wednesday, December 8th while Brighton will hit the road and take on Churchville-Chili Friday, December 10th.

East Rochester 59, Bloomfield 33

East Rochester began the defense of their sectional title with a convincing win over Bloomfield in the Bomber classic.

ER wasted no time pulling ahead, leading 16-9 after the first quarter and 38-17 at the half.

Bloomfield used strong defense to make it 42-25 after the third, holding East Rochester to no field goals in the third quarter. But ER found their way in the fourth to get the win.

East Rochester (1-0) will travel to Clyde-Savannah on Wednesday, December 8th while Bloomfield (0-1) will take on North Rose on Monday, December 6th.