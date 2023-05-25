The Blue Devils advance to the title game for the 2nd straight year

Class A1 sectional semifinal

(2) Thomas 5, (3) Bishop Kearney 3

A pair of runs in the 6th inning propelled the Titans to their consecutive appearance in the A1 sectional title game.

Facing a 3-0 deficit in the 6th, Morgan Walton knocked a RBI single to right to put the Kings on the board. Later in the inning, Alaina Ruffino smoked a 2-run homer to left center to tie the game up at 3.

In the bottom half of the inning, Anna Bello hit a sac-fly to center to bring home Julia Maciag for the go-ahead run.

Thomas will take on Irondequoit in the Class A1 final on Saturday at 1:30 pm at Schroeder high school. It will be the first time these two teams have met all season.

Class AA sectional semifinal

(3) Victor 1, (2) Schroeder 0

Carrie Sidare’s run on a passed ball in the 4th inning was all that Victor needed to secure the win and advance to the sectional final.

It’s the Blue Devils’ second straight trip to the championship game. Victor lost to Fairport 2-1 in last year’s sectional final.

Victor will face top-seeded Rush-Henrietta in the Class AA title game on Saturday at 11:00am at Schroeder high school. The Blue Devils swept the season series as they won both matchups.