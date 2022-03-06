Kowal, Tucker score third period game winners sending their teams to the state semifinals

Division I: Victor 3, Orchard Park 1

Simon Kowal saw the defenseman bearing down on him at the point. There was no way he was going to have an angle to get a slapshot on goal.

Instead, he aimed for a teammate’s stick at the far post. The slapper missed the stick, but hit an opponent’s skate at just the right angle.

Kowal’s pinball power play goal with 4:33 to play turned out to game-winner as the Blue Devils rallied past the number one team in New York for a state quarterfinal win at SUNY Brockport.

The Quakers had not lost all season, entering Saturday’s game at 20-0. They had allowed only 14 goals in those 20 games.

Orchard Park dominated the first half of the game. When they scored midway through the second period on a power play, the Quakers led 16-3 in shots on goal.

That goal woke Victor up.

The Blue Devils mustered eight shots in the final seven minutes of the second period and had 12 of the next 14 shots in the game after the Orchard Park goal.

Victor’s deserved equalizer finally came the power play midway through the third. Colin McNamara skated up from the corner and found space in the far, upper corner.

Max Pitts had to stop a shorthanded breakaway just seconds before McNamara’s tying goal and did the same moments before Kowal’s power play goal for the lead.

McNamara added an empty netter to seal the win with just under two minutes to play.

Victor is now 20-2-2 and will move on to next weekend’s state final four in Buffalo. The Blue Devils will play West Genesee from Syracuse’s Section III at the Harborcenter next Saturday. Faceoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Division II: Webster Thomas 4, Skaneateles 2

It only took seven seconds.

After Skaneateles had tied the game, Joe Crescimanni won the ensuing faceoff and raced into the offensive zone. He dropped a pass to Jason Tucker who tucked the puck in up high.

The Lakers never tied the game again.

Tucker’s game winner helped Thomas get past the number two team in the state with a 4-2 win at SUNY Brockport Saturday.

Aiden Stappenbeck got the Titans even on a power play rebound early in the 2nd period. Jack Stappenbeck scored on another rebound later in the period to give Thomas a 2-1 lead heading to the third.

Superstar defenseman Luke Renaud scored with a power play wrister from the blue line to get Skaneateles square at 2-2. Tucker unsquared it seven seconds later.

Renaud had a golden chance in the final two minutes, but Jackson Gruttadauria got a glove on it. One of a few big saves the Thomas junior had in the final period.

Dylan LaChance sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minute. It was the fourth state regional win for the Titans since 2008. The Titans will only make their third trip to the state semis in that span because the 2020 state run was cut short by Covid.

Next up for Thomas (17-3-2) is Starpoint from Buffalo’s Section VI. The state semifinal game is Saturday at the Harborcenter in Buffalo. Faceoff will be 4:30 p.m.